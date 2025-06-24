Georgia holds the longest home winning streak in the country at 31 games. The next closest team is Washington with 20.

Yet the Bulldogs do not find themselves at the top of EA Sports’ College Football 26 rankings for the toughest places to play. The game, which comes out July 10, went with a different SEC program for the No. 1 spot in LSU.

Also ahead of Georgia in the rankings is Penn State at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3. All three of those teams suffered home defeats in 2024, as LSU lost 42-13 to Alabama while Penn State lost to the Buckeyes. Ohio State suffered a defeat at home against rival Michigan.

For Georgia’s most recent home loss, you would have to go back to the 2019 season, when Georgia lost to South Carolina in overtime. Before that, you’d have to go back to the final game of the 2016 season for Georgia’s second-most-recent home loss.

The Bulldogs went 6-0 at home last season, including a 31-17 November win over Tennessee. Both the Volunteers and Bulldogs made the College Football Playoff last season.

Georgia will need to rely on its home-field advantage in 2025, as the Bulldogs have a very difficult home slate. Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas will all come to Sanford Stadium. Georgia also has home games against Marshall, Austin Peay, Kentucky and Charlotte. Georgia does have road games against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State, which all rank in the top 25 of the rankings. Tennessee is No. 12, Auburn is No. 17 and Mississippi State is No. 25.

The 2025 season will be the first time that Texas makes a trip to Sanford Stadium. Georgia beat Texas twice last season, winning games in Austin, Texas, and Atlanta.

While it will be the eighth time Smart has played his former employer in Alabama, it will be the first time Smart gets to host Alabama. This season will be the first time Alabama visits Georgia since the 2015 season, which was Mark Richt’s final season in Athens.

The first home game of the 2025 season for Georgia comes against Marshall. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

EA Sports Top 25 Toughest places to play for College Football 26