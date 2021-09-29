Scott Cochran ‘temporarily’ back around Georgia football, might rejoin staff

ATHENS -- Scott Cochran is “temporarily” back around the Georgia football staff and could be rejoining the staff soon, according to UGA Coach Kirby Smart. “He’s actually in town right now as we speak, he’s home for a little bit and visiting with his family, and he’s with us temporarily and just seeing some friends and seeing some folks,” Smart said. “He’ll hopefully join us in the next couple of weeks.”

Cochran, who Smart hired to coach special teams after the 2019 season, has been on personal leave from the Bulldogs’ since the start of fall drills. RELATED: Nick Saban was reportedly ‘riding Cochran mercilessly’ at Alabama Smart said at the time that Cochran was “dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being.” Georgia promoted Will Muschamp to coach special teams. Muschamp had joined the Bulldogs’ staff as a defensive analyst during UGA’s preparation for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. RELATED: Will Muschamp could provide winning edge for Bulldogs Smart did not say what role Cochran might have should he rejoin the team.

“We haven’t defined all that right now,” Smart said. “We’re worried about his family, his safety. That’s not really a concern right now.”

