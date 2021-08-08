Kirby Smart releases official statement on Scott Cochran
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confirmed the news that Scott Cochran would be stepping away from the Georgia football program on Sunday.
Smart released a statement on the matter.
“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being,” Smart said. “We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”
Cochran serves as the special teams coordinator for the Georgia football program and was entering his second season after coming over from Alabama.
It is expected that Georgia analyst Will Muschamp will move into Cochran’s on-field role for the time being. Muschamp previously served as the head coach at Florida and South Carolina before joining Smart’s staff as an analyst.
