By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
SEC bowl odds: Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz lightens mood, cracks Connor …
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is challenging Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin for the SEC jester role this days.
Mike Griffith
Every Kirby Smart said as Georgia football to play Florida State in Orange …
ATHENS — Neither Kirby Smart or Mike Norvell hoped to playing in the Orange Bowl after they each entered this past season with a 12-0 record.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart outlines process on transfer portal, opt-outs for Georgia …
ATHENS — While Georgia’s championship hopes may have been put to rest following Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Alabama, Kirby Smart doesn’t exactly get to take a break.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart issues official statement on playing Georgia-Florida State …
ATHENS — Georgia will be heading down to Miami to end its season, as the Bulldogs were selected to play in the Orange Bowl.
Connor Riley
Georgia, Florida State have something to prove in Orange Bowl clash
ATHENS — Georgia and Florida State head to the Orange Bowl with plenty of conviction and something to prove.
Mike Griffith
