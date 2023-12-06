clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents revealed
ATHENS — Go ahead and make your travel plans and set your wedding dates. According to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 2024 Georgia football …
Connor Riley
Georgia cornerback Nyland Green enters transfer portal
Another name has entered the transfer portal off of Georgia’s roster, as cornerback Nyland Green has done so.
Connor Riley
Star Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson will not play in the Orange …
Florida State will be without one of its best players when it takes on Georgia in the upcoming Orange Bowl.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
Brock Vandagriff to transfer to Kentucky, face Georgia next season
Georgia hasn’t seen the last of Brock Vandagriff. While the talented quarterback went into the transfer portal on Monday, the former Georgia quarterback will now be playing …
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
