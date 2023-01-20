Sedrick Van Pran announces he is returning to Georgia football for another season

ATHENS — Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran was one of the top players on the championship-winning team this past season. On Friday, Georgia learned that Van Pran will be coming back for one more season at Georgia.

Georgia is expected to be a preseason favorite to win the national championship again next season. Despite losing double-digit players to the NFL draft and transfer portal once again, the Bulldogs bring back a number of key contributors for next season. Along the offensive line, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims are all expected to be key starters for the Bulldogs.

