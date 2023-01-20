Dawgnation Logo

Sedrick Van Pran announces he is returning to Georgia football for another season

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) carries the Peach Bowl trophy after their 42-41 win against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sat., Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
ATHENS — Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran was one of the top players on the championship-winning team this past season. On Friday, Georgia learned that Van Pran will be coming back for one more season at Georgia.

Van announced his decision on social media.

Georgia is expected to be a preseason favorite to win the national championship again next season. Despite losing double-digit players to the NFL draft and transfer portal once again, the Bulldogs bring back a number of key contributors for next season. Along the offensive line, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims are all expected to be key starters for the Bulldogs.

