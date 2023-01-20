Sedrick Van Pran announces he is returning to Georgia football for another season
ATHENS — Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran was one of the top players on the championship-winning team this past season. On Friday, Georgia learned that Van Pran will be coming back for one more season at Georgia.
Van announced his decision on social media.
Georgia is expected to be a preseason favorite to win the national championship again next season. Despite losing double-digit players to the NFL draft and transfer portal once again, the Bulldogs bring back a number of key contributors for next season. Along the offensive line, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims are all expected to be key starters for the Bulldogs.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Trezmen Marshall decision adds more spice to Georgia football-Alabama rivalry
- Georgia football podcast: Mark Richt explains why UGA can win the national championship again
- Arik Gilbert, former Georgia football tight end, commits to Nebraska
- ESPN gives Georgia football high praise for how it handled the transfer portal
- What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
UGA News
- Sedrick Van Pran announces he is returning to Georgia football for another season
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- ESPN names 4 Georgia football standouts to ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team
- Trezmen Marshall decision adds more spice to Georgia football-Alabama rivalry
- Trezmen Marshall, former Georgia linebacker, commits to Alabama
NextGeorgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …