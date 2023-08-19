Former Georgia defensive back Smoke Bouie re-enters transfer portal

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Former Georgia defensive back Smoke Bouie is back on the market, as Matt Zenitz of On3 reports.

Bouie and Georgia parted ways back in July, with Georgia coach Kirby Smart officially announcing the news at SEC media days.

“Yeah, very disappointed that his stay was short, but it was a decision that was made on both parties, and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best,” Smart said. “He’s from the hometown where I’m from. I know a lot of people back there, but it was the decision that was made.”

Bouie arrived at Georgia this spring after spending his freshman season at Texas A&M. He is a native of Bainbridge, Ga., the same hometown as Smart. Bouie began working with the cornerback group at Georgia, though he was behind Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey in the competition to replace Kelee Ringo.

Bouie first signed with Texas A&M as a member of the 2022 signing class. He was the No. 84 overall player in the class for the cycle and was a one-time Georgia commit.

Georgia brought in three transfers this offseason, with Bouie counting as one of them. The other two came on the offensive side of the ball, as Georgia brought in Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas at the wide receiver position. Lovett is poised to start for the Bulldogs, while Thomas has been battling a hamstring injury during fall camp that has slowed him down.

Georgia signed six defensive backs in the 2023 signing class, with AJ Harris, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal all playing cornerback. Joenel Aguero has been working at the star position, while Justyn Rhett and Kyron Jones have been working at the safety position. Jones recently changed his number to 31, which was previously worn by Bouie.

The Bulldogs will conduct their second scrimmage on Saturday as they continue to prepare for the 2023 season. Georgia opens against UT-Martin on Sept. 2.

