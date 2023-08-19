Former Georgia defensive back Smoke Bouie re-enters transfer portal

Former Georgia defensive back Smoke Bouie is back on the market, as Matt Zenitz of On3 reports.

Bouie and Georgia parted ways back in July, with Georgia coach Kirby Smart officially announcing the news at SEC media days.

“Yeah, very disappointed that his stay was short, but it was a decision that was made on both parties, and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best,” Smart said. “He’s from the hometown where I’m from. I know a lot of people back there, but it was the decision that was made.”

Bouie arrived at Georgia this spring after spending his freshman season at Texas A&M. He is a native of Bainbridge, Ga., the same hometown as Smart. Bouie began working with the cornerback group at Georgia, though he was behind Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey in the competition to replace Kelee Ringo.