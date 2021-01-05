The 1 p.m. hour was very good for the Georgia football program with regards to the 2021 season. Quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt all announced they’re returning for next year.

Daniels got things rolling just before 1:30 p.m., with Wyatt following next and Cook adding to the fireworks on social media.

Found my new home, now we got unfinished business Go Dawgs 2021 pic.twitter.com/UgAMJb5ToL — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) January 5, 2021

All three players had pivotal roles for Georgia’s 2020 team. Daniels started the final four games for Georgia at quarterback. The Bulldogs won all four of those games and averaged 37 points and 486 yards of offense per game in that span. Daniels threw for 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions over that span.

As Daniels gets a full offseason to work with his talented pass catchers, he should only continue to grow and improve. Daniels will also get to spend more time with Todd Monken, who spoke very highly of his relationship with the Georgia quarterback.

“As we’re able to move forward, a guy like JT, who is certainly capable of distributing the ball, understanding where we want to go with the football,” Monken said. “It’s an exciting time, especially for me. Hopefully we’ll have a chance to have a legit off-season, be able to study what we did, what the difference is that we want to change as we move forward.”

Cook had his best season to date for Georgia, racking up 528 rushing and receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games for Georgia. Cook did not get a chance to play in Georgia’s 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, as he was with his family following the sudden passing of his father.

Wyatt is a key piece on the defensive line for Georgia, as he started every game at the defensive tackle spot for the Bulldogs this season. He picked up 21 tackles and 14 pressures for the Bulldogs. Regardless of what the undecided Jordan Davis does, Georgia now should have one of the best and deepest defensive lines in college football next season.

All the announcements generated a lot of hype and excitement around the Georgia program as a number of fans, coaches, players and media members weighed in on the decisions of Cook, Wyatt and Daniels.

Great news to start the New Year. @680TheFan https://t.co/TaJC1pcNxz — buck belue (@buckbelue8) January 5, 2021

Oh sweet baby Jesus https://t.co/ddzwvQ0lii — Parrish Walton (@ParrishWalton) January 5, 2021

Georgia RB James cook will also be returning to Georgia for the 2021 season! https://t.co/Qy4FabSrX3 — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) January 5, 2021

STACHE MONEY MILLIONAIRE https://t.co/xHPe0lq5DC — Kirb Stomp (@KirbStompUGA) January 5, 2021

No other place is better brodie ‼️‼️💯 https://t.co/nbL9FGDJOl — Justin Shaffer (@ShafferJustin54) January 5, 2021

HUGE NEWS! James cook ( 🐐) announced he’s coming back for another year at UGA! #GoDawgs https://t.co/5U8ML6j7nF — DAWGNATION (@DawgsUnited) January 5, 2021

The unfinished business tagline seemed to be a key theme in these posts and will probably be something we hear a lot in the 2021 season.

Georgia finished the 2020 season on a high note, winning its final four games of the season, including a win over a top-10 Cincinnati team to cap things off.

The Bulldogs though will have a tougher test when they actually start the 2021 season, as Georgia will play Clemson in Charlotte to open next season on Sept. 4.

And a number of people are already looking forward to what will almost certainly be a matchup of top-5 teams. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff this past season but must replace the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Gonna be some fantastic buildup for '21 showdown between the two SoCal kids, JT Daniels and @DJUiagalelei. Their high schools, @StJohnBoscoHS and @MaterDeisports, are huge rivals who have played some truly captivating games. https://t.co/jKlSEuxnI0 — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 5, 2021

Was little doubt but J.T. Daniels is back for #Georgia in 2021. Had great numbers in four games and will be a Heisman Trophy candidate this fall. https://t.co/jgF1dtfxqL — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2021

*Post about how Georgia and Clemson is going to be an awesome game to open the 2021 season* — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 5, 2021

JT Daniels coming back to Georgia. Clemson opens the 2021 season in Charlotte vs the Dawgs — Troy Allen (@allentr09) January 5, 2021

The Bulldogs have had the likes of Malik Herring, Azeez Ojulari and Trey Hill all announce that they will be turning pro. Georgia is still waiting on the likes of Davis, Tyson Campbell and Zamir White to all announce their future plans.

