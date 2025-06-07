Georgia football will have two less former Bulldogs in the NFL with 10-year veterans David Andrews and Chris Conley recently announcing their are retiring from the league.

That leaves Georgia with 70 players currently on NFL rosters — counting the 13 who were selected in the NFL Draft or signed as free agents.

Former UGA coach Mark Richt remembers Conley and Andrews fondly from his time recruiting, coaching and developing them during their careers in Athens before they went on to great NFL success.

“Chris came to one of our football camps, and he just torched everybody out there the first session,” Richt told DawgNation. “We as coaches talk between sessions, and we decided to try to start matching up the best corners in camp with him, and Chris lit all of them up, too.

“We were like, ‘We’ve got to get this kid.”

Conley, from North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga., starred at Georgia with 1,938 yards and 20 touchdowns from 2011-2014 and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Conley, who plans to re-enroll at Georgia to study film, had 221 catches for 2,926 yards and 15 touchdowns before retiring from the San Francisco 49ers.

“He’s a quiet, humble ass kicker,” Richt said. “ He was special, a big-time talent, and by the time he left, he was ready for the NFL.”

Georgia head coach Mark Richt celebrates the Bulldogs' win over Auburn with center David Andrews in 2014.

Andrews was, too, but it took New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to take note.

Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champion, entered the NFL via the free-agent route after his playing career under Richt from 2011-14.

“David was an interesting story in that Bill Belichick came to our Pro Day, and the main reason was to see David, who was viewed as a free agent,” Richt said. “That’’s how the Patriots did their homework.

“Our basketball team was playing Kentucky that night, and I still recall Belichick trying to get tickets to our game with Kentucky.”

Richt said that Andrews, like Conley, was a star in a high school football camp.

“We put the best pass rushers we had in camp against him,” Richt said, “and he beat every one of them, so he earned his Georgia scholarship.”

Andrews, from Johns Creek, appeared in 10 games as a true freshman at Georgia and made the honor roll in the class room.

Andrews was named the team’s most valuable player his senior season at Georgia, earning All-SEC honors and finishing as one of six finalists for the Rimington Trophy before launching his successful NFL career.

Andrew’s started in 121 of the 124 games he played and was named to New England’s All 2010s Team, an era the Patriots dominated.