By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
2 hours ago
Georgia football final grades leave room for improvement following win …
ATLANTA — Winning rivalry games is never easy. That was the case against Tennessee, Auburn and Florida. It proved to be true against Georgia Tech.
2 hours ago
Report: Lane Kiffin expected to take LSU job, leave Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is expected to leave Ole Miss and take the LSU head coaching job, per ESPN reports.
3 hours ago
Georgia favored over Alabama in SEC title game, championship games set
The final turn of the screw to determine the College Football Playoff field lies ahead with league championship games across the country set for Friday and Saturday.
4 hours ago
Controversy awaits CFP rankings: Miami, Texas make final at-large push
Some of college football’s traditional powerhouses will be holding their collective breaths when the next set of CFP rankings come out at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
11 hours ago
Georgia football-Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, things to know for 2025 …
The 2025 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6. Georgia football will take on Alabama.
