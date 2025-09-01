clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
3 takeaways from Georgia’s 45-7 win over Marshall: Offensive questions …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is the most proven coach in college football, and it’s really not debatable.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Marshall
Winner: Raylen Wilson
Connor Riley
Carson Beck applies Georgia experience, leads Miami to 27-24 win over …
Carson Beck was comfortable in the spotlight Sunday night, showing the poise of a veteran familiar with such pressure in leading Miami to a thrilling 27-24 victory over Notre …
Mike Griffith
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to impressive start for UGA newcomers …
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
Brandon Adams
Final grades following Georgia football season-opening win over Marshall
ATHENS — Even if Marshall was an overmatched opponent, it was a welcome sign for Georgia that it got off to a fast start to the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
