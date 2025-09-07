Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    0
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    73
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    31
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    42
    South Florida Bulls
    18
    Final
    Florida Gators
    16
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    14
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    7
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    23
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    20
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    3
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    42
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    44
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    20
    Michigan Wolverines
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    24
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    0
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    73
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Social sounds off on Georgia football offense against Austin Peay, takes …
ATHENS — When you score just 28 points against an FCS foe and harken back to mentions of the 2016 game against Nicholls State, it’s never a good day.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Final grades for Georgia football following win over Austin Peay
ATHENS — It was far from a picturesque Saturday inside Sanford Stadium.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Austin Peay coach shares admiration for Gunner Stockton, key to stopping …
ATHENS — Austin Peay coach Jeff Faris knew all about Gunner Stockton before the game kicked off on Saturday, and he’s no less a fan now.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tennessee looks forward to Georgia after record-setting offensive outburst
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t waste any time looking ahead to Tennessee, putting his team and everyone else on notice that Georgia’s next game poses a unique challenge.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chauncey Bowens shows he can be the physical RB Georgia needs in breakout …
ATHENS — Georgia signed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Entering Saturday, Chauncey Bowens was the only one of the three who had not yet found the end zone.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment