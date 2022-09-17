The Heisman Hype is real: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett delivers in highlight-friendly 48-7 win

COLUMBIA — The Heisman Trophy hype is real for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and he hasn’t even played in the fourth quarter of a game this season. Bennett continued to deliver for the Bulldogs’ offense on Saturday, producing the sort of highlight-friendly moments that sway Heisman Trophy voters in the 48-7 win over South Carolina.

HEISMAN DRIVE: Exploring what Stetson Bennett would need to do to win Heisman Trophy The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have looked unstoppable through three games, scoring touchdowns on 13 of Bennett’s first 19 drives this season before a three-and-out in the second quarter in Columbia. At that, Bennett had grown sick on the sideline before that series — and still managed two first downs before a misfire. RELATED: Kirby Smart explains Stetson Bennett’s first-half sideline illness Consider, entering the Saturday action in Columbia, Bennett’s Heisman odds were 16-to-1 — third-best behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (3-to-1), Alabama’s Bryce Young (3.5-to-1) and USC’s Caleb Williams (4-to-1), per VegasInsider.com. It’s a sure bet Bennett will become even more of a favorite after the show he put on at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Bennett’s dual-threat performance went just as Smart had suggested it might on his Thursday night coaches’ show. “Most plays we defend now the whole field is used: there’s an option to throw a fade (deep pass) to this guy, a screen (outside) to this guy, or hand the ball off to this guy,” Smart said. “That’s three options on one play, and the quarterback has the option of changing that play, so there’s a lot more to defend. “A quarterback who is a really good athlete and can run the ball, that gives you a fourth option, … and when you have one like Stetson who is very intelligent and can handle all of those things and can run, then you’re talking about being hard to defend.” The odds of stopping Todd Monken’s offense on Saturday appeared about as long as Bennett’s preseason Heisman Trophy odds — which were 200-to-1 entering a Top 15 showdown with Oregon. Surely, if anyone knew how to stop Bennett in Monken’s offense, it would be Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who saw Bennett in practice each day.

Bennett, instead, carved up the Ducks, showing off improved mechanics that led to accurate intermediate throws that were missing last season and better decision-making that has led to him avoiding any turnovers through the first three games. RELATED: Improved Stetson Bennett in championship form, shoulders load for Georgia The oddsmakers noticed after Bennett led Georgia on seven straight touchdown drives to highlight the 49-3 victory, and his Heisman odds went from 200-to-1 in the preseason at some sports books, to 18-to-1. The Bulldogs’ schedule appears friendly through October, with Kent State on deck in Athens followed by a trip to Missouri, back-to-back home games against Auburn and Vanderbilt and the annual trip to Jacksonville to face Florida. Bennett’s passer rating (176.94) will move up from 16th in the nation after the NCAA statisticians do their work following the Saturday round of games, and there’s no reason to believe it will stop rising anytime soon. Recent history suggests Bennett may need to win the SEC Championship Game to have a realistic shot at winning the Heisman Trophy — see Kyle Trask, 2020.

