Kirby Smart explains dynamic Stetson Bennett brings, South Carolina challenged to fool veteran QB

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Georgia
Sat, 9/17 on ESPN @4:00 ET
South Carolina
  • West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
  • Florida State
    14
    2nd QTR
    4:04
    Louisville
    21
    Air Force
    0
    2nd QTR
    3:17
    Wyoming
    10
    Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Youngstown State
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
    Texas State
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    (9) Baylor
    (7) Oklahoma
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
  • Villanova
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Abilene Christian
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    LIU
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @4:00 ET
    Kent State
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Indiana
  • Southern Illinois
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Purdue
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Syracuse
    Towson
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
  • Bucknell
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Murray State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
    South Alabama
    Sat, 9/17 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    UCLA
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • Ohio
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @6:00 ET
    Virginia
    California
    Sat, 9/17 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (8) Notre Dame
    North Texas
    Sat, 9/17 on MW Network @7:00 ET
    UNLV
  • Tulane
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/17 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    Troy
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    (21) BYU
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Oregon
  • Colorado
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Minnesota
    Penn State
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Auburn
    Stony Brook
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    UMass
    (22) Ole Miss
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (19) Wisconsin
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Tennessee-Martin
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Boise State
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • Kansas
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (25) Houston
    Colorado State
    Sat, 9/17 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Washington State
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/17 on NFL Network @9:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @9:00 ET
    (23) Wake Forest
  • Mississippi State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    LSU
    Campbell
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    North Carolina A&T
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Duke
    Jacksonville State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
  • Akron
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (24) Tennessee
    Northwestern State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Memphis
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (18) North Carolina State
  • Charlotte
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia State
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    Missouri State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (16) Arkansas
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (11) Oklahoma State
  • Toledo
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @11:00 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Nevada
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Iowa
    SMU
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Maryland
    UCF
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Florida Atlantic
  • (17) Pittsburgh
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Western Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (12) Florida
    Louisiana
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    Rice
    Maine
    Sat, 9/17 on RSN @11:30 ET
    Boston College
  • (14) Michigan State
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Washington
    Louisiana Tech
    Sun, 9/18 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (5) Clemson
    UTSA
    Sun, 9/18 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
    Montana State
    Sun, 9/18 on Pac-12 Network @12:00 AM ET
    Oregon State
  • UTEP
    Sun, 9/18 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (15) Miami (FL)
    Sun, 9/18 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    San Diego State
    Sun, 9/18 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (13) Utah
    Fresno State
    Sun, 9/18 on FOX @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
  • North Dakota State
    Sun, 9/18 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Eastern Michigan
    Sun, 9/18 on Pac-12 Network @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Duquesne
    Sun, 9/18 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
  • West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
  • Florida State
    14
    2nd QTR
    4:04
    Louisville
    21
    Air Force
    0
    2nd QTR
    3:17
    Wyoming
    10
    Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan

Kirby Smart explains dynamic Stetson Bennett brings, South Carolina challenged to fool veteran QB

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after Bennett's four-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stetson Bennett will turn 25 years old next month, a grown man among boys in many respects, with many seasons behind him.

It’s one of many advantages No. 1-ranked Georgia has entering into its game at South Carolina at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN).

RELATED: Jamon Dumas-Johnson ready for Bulldogs defense to answer questions at Carolina

Coach Kirby Smart recently explained how the Bulldogs are using high-percentage passes to serve as runs — “long handoffs” as OC Todd Monken calls them — to make Bennett’s job that much easier.

“Why toss the ball on the perimeter when you could run the ball up the middle or toss the ball on the perimeter, which becomes a screen (pass) or an RPO,” Smart explained.

“So if you have the option of doing both, you give the quarterback the option of taking the best option based on the look of the defense.”

RELATED: Shane Beamer South Carolina breaks down No. 1-ranked Bulldogs

That’s where the chess game begins, and where Bennett’s experience — this will be his 20th start — really takes effect.

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White explained the challenge the Gamecocks’ defense has to disguise its fronts and coverages.

“I know the games he has played in, and the defense he’s gone against in practice as well as games,” White said. “It’s going to be hard to disguise against him, but you still have to do it to make him work.”

White said a player with Bennett’s experience understands how fronts connect with coverages.

It will take more than just showing a blitz from one direction, and the coming from the other, and moving safeties around pre-snap.

To boot, Bennett has the mobility to make defenses pay if they don’t assign a defender to “spy” him as well.

RELATED: How Spencer Rattler makes Gamecocks dangerous, and what’s missing at SC

It’s one more reason why Smart is bullish on playing a running quarterback over a pocket passer.

“Most plays we defend now the whole field is used: there’s an option to throw a fade (deep pass) to this guy, a screen (outside) to this guy, or hand the ball off to this guy,” Smart said.

“That’s three options on one play, and the quarterback has the option of changing that play, so there’s a lot more to defend.

“A quarterback who is a really good athlete and can run the ball, that gives you a fourth option, … and when you have one like Stetson who is very intelligent and can handle all of those things and can run, then you’re talking about being hard to defend.”

Indeed, Georgia has opened as one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, No. 2 in the SEC in passing.

Bennett leads SEC quarterbacks with 12 pass plays that have gone for 20 yards or more, but he has yet to have a pass play of 40 yards or longer.

RELATED: 3 keys to South Carolina game Kirby Smart addressed

All White can do is hope his Gamecocks can cross up Bennett, because if the experienced UGA quarterback makes the right reads, there will be open players and leveraged runs.

“We can be multiple,” White said, “and be more multiple against a running quarterback type of team, and a power running team like Georgia.”

It might not seem like much, but trying to keep Bennett off-balance is the best bet for a South Carolina team that will be out-manned in most every individual matchup against the talented, experience offense Smart has built.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football predicted travel roster for SEC opener against South …
Leave a Comment