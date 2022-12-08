Stetson Bennett among top finishers in AP college football player of year

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the AP Player of the Year winner, followed by TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett finished fifth in the voting for Associated Press Player of the Year voting, yet another indication of the national appeal and recognition Bennett and the University of Georgia football program have gained.

Bennett’s fifth-place finish is no small feat when one considers Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, finished in sixth place according to the panel of Top 25 voters assembled by the Associated Press.

Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes after leading USC to the Pac-12 Championship Game and an 11-2 record, on the brink of a CFP appearance before losing to Utah last Friday night.

Stroud, who Bennett will face off against at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal, received two first-place votes as did Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a season-ending injury in his team’s loss to South Carolina.

Bennett and Anderson each received one first-place vote, as did Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Bennett will appear in New York City on Saturday night as one of four Heisman Trophy finalists, along with Williams, Stroud and Duggan.