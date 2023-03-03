Stetson Bennett back on his game at NFL Combine, acknowledges mistakes, looks to future

INDIANAPOLIS -- Stetson Bennett made it clear at the NFL Combine on Friday that he understands the challenges ahead, and he’s ready to focus on taking them head on. “I’ve got confidence in my abilities,” said Bennett, who despite his back-to-back CFP Championship seasons is projected by many to be a late-round draft pick.

“There’s so much more to playing quarterback than people know; there are different offenses, difference checks, different motions, and whatever you are asked to do, that’s all you can do in the offense.” Bennett knows better than anyone that his relatively small stature — he’s expecte to measure-in at 5-foot-11 — is a concern for some teams. But as Bennett explained, there’s more to playing the position effectively than physical attributes. “You have your physical ability,” Bennett said, “(But) especially at the quarterback position, there’s the mental acuity and how you can handle certain situations — you can’t really measure that. “So I have confidence in my ability, but also, all these other dudes are great players, too.” Bennett took on all questions, including an opening question concerning the recent string of Georgia players arrested.

“Those were individual mistakes that those individuals are for responsible for, it’s not a culture issue,” said Bennett, one of five Georgia game captains who have been arrested in the past year. As for his incident, a Jan. 29 arrest in Dallas on public intoxication charges, Bennett said NFL teams have asked about it, and he has apologized to his family. “It was a mistake that everybody is aware of,” Bennett said. “I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about I’ve talked to GMs, I’ve apologized to my family, that’s who I felt worse about, I felt like I let them down.” Bennett’s focus in Indianapolis, however, is on the future and finding his next path to success. Bennett explained the drive to play football and be the best is his greatest motivator, more so than any desire to prove people wrong. “The way I see it, you only get one of these lives, (and) I’m playing football right now,” Bennett said. “I’m going to try to do it to the best of my ability.

“That doesn’t mean try really hard, it means figure out is this the areas to try hard at, or is it this one? And then go a thousand percent there.” It’s a game plan that has led Bennett to the greatest heights, and he believes the ability he has shown to be at his best on the biggest stages will translate to the NFL. “Once you’re in that situation,” Bennett said, “you know what the situation is, you understand that comes with it, and you can handle it and you known how to prepare.” Bennett was the Offensive MVP just more than a year ago when Georgia beat Alabama by a 33-18 count in the CFP Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium. Bennett will return to that facility again on Saturday when he takes to the field for drill work and on-field testing. The last time Bennett competed on a football field he sealed his collegiate legacy with flair, scoring six touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Bulldogs have had 12 players at the NFL Combine this season, second only to Alabama, which brought 13.

