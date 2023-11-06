ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks a lot about fundamentals and connection, and both things came into play against Missouri.

The Bulldogs scored a 30-21 win over the upset-minded Tigers as their halftime adjustments trumped Missouri ultimately holding the advantage at the line of scrimmage.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo helped direct two third quarter touchdown drives and the defense stiffened with two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs will need a number of defensive players to step up with team captain and middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson possibly out after suffering a fractured forearm in the win over Missouri.

Players have said before that, “as Pops goes, so goes the defense,” but now there will be a need for other leaders and young talents to step up if Georgia is to maintain its historic run.

Stock Soaring

Kirby Smart has recruited and developed elite talent, but beyond that the eighth-year Georgia head coach has built a one-of-a-kind championship culture amid this challenging NIL era.

Ladd McConkey has emerged as the answer for how UGA will replace Brock Browers, leading the Bulldogs with 7 catches for 95 yards and providing a much-needed explosive option

Kamari Lassiter is showing why he’s getting a first-round NFL Draft grade, as his ability to shift into covering dangerous Missouri receiver Luther Burden proved pivotal.

Javon Bullard came up with the game-clinching interception, but beyond that, Bullard brought big hits and clutch coverage when called upon.

Peyton Woodring has become a weapon, as his career-long 48-yard field goal with 3:57 left changed the tone, making it a two-score game.

Stock Up

Carson Beck shook off a slow start by completing 11 of 14 passes in the second half and showing his athleticism is more than just talk, as he scrambled for 4 yards on third down to sustain a TD drive.

Oscar Delp made a sliding TD grab in the end zone and showed some YAC upside on a 23-yard catch a run.

Nazir Stackhouse took on a double team and held his gap, keeping his eyes up and making a game-changing athletic play in intercepting Brady Cook’s puzzling throw.

Smael Mondon led UGA with 7 tackles and continues to make difficult open-field stops that prevent big plays. Mondon is the most underrated star player on the Georgia football team.

RELATED: 3 things, Georgia defense comes up big in the clutch

Stock Even

Sanford Stadium noise was not a factor according to Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, whose indicated neither of his team’s procedure penalties had anything to do with the noise. Spectators in attendance said UGA fans did not produce the sort of game-changing volume they did against Tennessee last year or Notre Dame in 2019.

Malaki Starks is a special talent who had just one tackle and one pass break-up, which represents a stock even performance for this key Bulldog player.

Mykel Williams, like Starks an All-American last season, has just seven tackles this season and 2.5 sacks in eight games.