Northwestern hazing investigation underscores value of Kirby Smart prioritizing team connection

ATHENS — The investigation into hazing allegations at Northwestern underscores the wisdom of Kirby Smart building and maintaining close relationships between players and coaches in the Georgia football program. The Wildcats’ program, coached by Big Ten media favorite Pat Fitzgerald, stands accused of “vile and inhumane” activity after an investigation into “coerced sexual acts,” per The Daily Northwestern. Smart has shared how delegating valuable team time for coaches and players to grow relationships has been a winning edge for his Georgia program, which ranks as the only to win back-to-back championships in the four-team CFP era.

RELATED: Jordan Davis explains value of ‘No-Name Defense’ team-first mentality “The biggest difference in the last two years has been the players themselves believing in each other and buying in and connecting,” Smart said during a recent appearance on The Growth Project podcast. Indeed, former Georgia team captain and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis, a likely first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer, shared why he turned down guaranteed millions of dollars to return for a season season.

“Honestly this season has been so fun, (and) I’m so glad I came back,” Davis said during the 2021 campaign. “I couldn’t have made a better decision. It’s just fun. I’m enjoying the ride, having fun, every moment of it, even the part about waking up early. It’s just, like, you don’t have many opportunities like this. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play for the University of Georgia, and I just want to savor it, to enjoy every moment of it.” That sort of environment is not always present, as the Northwestern investigation has revealed.

Fitzgerald, like Smart a head coach at his alma mater, was placed on a two-week unpaid suspension on Friday after the investigation into alleged improper locker room-related activities came to light. ESPN is reporting that Northwestern president Michael Schill is reconsidering the penalty for Fitzgerald — who has been the head coach since 2006 —and will speak to university leadership to reconsider the penalty. “In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known,” Schill wrote, per the ESPN report. “As the head coach of one of our athletics programs, coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience. ... Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.” The Daily Northwestern reported the hazing involved “coerced sexual acts,” with testimony from a former player that “vile and inhumane behavior” took. Per the player, who chose to remain anonymous in the report, player-victims were restrained by upperclassmen wearing masks before inappropriate hazing activity took place.

The report also included allegations of freshmen players being forced to strip naked and perform various acts in team areas, including a naked center-quarterback exchange. The Northwestern situation has sent shockwaves across the collegiate football landscape leading many programs to self-asses and double-down on team relations. Smart and the Bulldogs are far ahead of the game in that area. “I didn’t fully believe in doing things like this when I first became a head coach,” said Smart, who is entering his eighth year leading the Bulldogs. “I didn’t believe in it the second year. I didn’t believe in it the third year. Somewhere along the way, it morphed to that, into the mindset part, the training.” Smart’s investment into relations came after the head coach had reflected on how team dynamics changed during the Covid pandemic, when restrictions led the staff and players to spend more time with one another and bond closely.