Georgia star Jordan Davis anchors No-Name Defense, ‘enjoying the ride,’ focused on team goals

ATHENS — There’s nothing like the site of a 340-pound defensive lineman chasing down a 220-pound ball carrier from behind, or occupying two blockers at the point of attack. Georgia nosetackle Jordan Davis, however, makes that a regular occurrence to the extent coach Kirby Smart famously said the senior has a “Godzilla-like” presence on a defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation.

RELATED: Jordan Davis takes giant step toward iconic stature, dominates Clemson But in talking to Davis, one quickly realizes this is not a typical superstar: he’ll tell you from the onset he does not identify himself as one. “At the end of the day, I’m more worried about team awards and whether we win or not,” said Davis, a frontrunner for the Nagurski Award and Outland Trophy whose stature is such that some have mentioned him in what has become a wide-open Heisman Trophy race. “Individual awards will come and go but, at the end of the day, we want to make something special of this season.” The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will continue that quest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville against rival Florida. The Gators possess a dynamic run game that coach Kirby Smart said will challenge the defense in a different way than any of the previous opponents.

Davis, who missed last season’s 44-28 loss to Florida on account of an elbow injury, figures to be a key cog in the Bulldogs’ ability to shut down the Gators. “Florida is always a game that we anticipate and look forward to, especially after the bye week,” Davis said. “So, sitting out was hard. I felt like I could have done some things against Florida, maybe, you know, it’s not like it’s all on one person, but at least help the team in whatever way I can.” Davis’ impact cannot be underestimated. One anonymous defensive coordinator recently told ESPN that the Georgia nose guard was the “most dominant” player he had seen this season. And yet, Davis prefers to champion Georgia’s self-anointed “No-Name Defense,” which pays tribute to the team-first mentality the group plays with. Indeed, it was Davis who rejected the notion of a special new nickname for the group when SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers suggested Georgia worthy of one earlier this season. “We embrace that No-Name defense, because it’s all parts working together, not just an individual thing,” Davis said. “You can’t have a car and not have a steering wheel to drive, or a wheel or a tire. It takes all of the parts to get that thing moving.”

Georgia’s broad range of defensive talent is such that none of the Bulldogs were named to USA Today’s preseason All-SEC team, and only Davis was the only one recognized on the AP preseason All-SEC team. RELATED: Stop the presses! USA Today panel shuts out Georgia The Lombardi Award, which recognizes the best offensive or defensive lineman, didn’t have one Georgia player among its 12 semifinalists, even though the Bulldogs have led the nation in run defense the past two seasons and currently rank second. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning wondered if maybe there were so many worthy Georgia players that the committee couldn’t pick just one. RELATED: Lombardi Award shockingly overlooks Georgia players The fact Davis is still at Georgia is a tribute to the camaraderie and team-first attitude Coach Kirby Smart has built.

Indeed, in past years the Bulldogs have had many talented juniors declare themselves eligible for the draft rather than return for a senior season to enhance their NFL stock and compete for another championship. Davis said once teammate and fellow interior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt told him he was returning for another season, his mind was made up to go after “unfinished business,” too. The new NIL legislation, which allows for elite players to be compensated, makes it more realistic for the trend to continue. “I feel seniors coming back is definitely a big step toward having a good program,” Davis said. “Obviously there’s leadership. They’ve been there before, have experience, know the scheme.” But more importantly, Davis pointed out, there are memories of a lifetime being made. “Honestly this season has been so fun, (and) I’m so glad I came back,” Davis said. “I couldn’t have made a better decision. It’s just fun. I’m enjoying the ride, having fun, every moment of it, even the part about waking up early. It’s just, like, you don’t have many opportunities like this.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play for the University of Georgia, and I just want to savor it, to enjoy every moment of it.” Davis’ way to do that is to win football games, and that means playing a limited role that has limited his snaps and statistics (18 tackles, 1.5 sacks) through the first seven games. “My approach is always ‘two on me someone’s free,’ " said Davis, aware that his ability to occupy blockers and push the pocket is what enables other Georgia defenders to make plays. Davis is widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, recently listed as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. in his “Big Board” rankings. NFL Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout, said Davis is the first Georgia player you see when you turn on tape, hard to move inside, disruptive,” to the point the defensive pivots around him. Several Bulldogs’ players will receive Senior Bowl invitations, an indicator Georgia could have double-digit NFL draft picks and break the school mark. RELATED: Bulldogs set new school mark with 9 players selected in 2021 NFL Draft An astounding 13 different UGA defenders have recorded sacks this season and 16 different players have recorded double-digit sacks. As for the Heisman Trophy, Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh was the last defensive lineman to make a serious push, finishing fourth in 2009. Suh led the Cornhuskers with 85 tackles, 12 sacks, 10 PBUs and 3 blocked kicks. Nebraska was not, however, a national championship contender like Georgia. Davis, when asked about the Heisman Trophy considering, made it clear his focus remains squarely on the next game ahead. “Honestly, I’ve never stopped to think about it,” he said. “You know, we’re just moving on, week-by-week. I don’t even know when the ceremony is, if that gives you any idea. “So I’m not really worried about that. I’m more concerned about winning and doing the best I can for the team.” That alone is a sight to behold.

