Georgia football offensive future in flux with Todd Monken pondering next move

ATHENS — Reality is hitting hard at Georgia, where it has become clear the so-called “end game” for Todd Monken is not serving out the rest of his career on the Bulldogs staff. Of course, it likely never was, and Coach Kirby Smart knows that. Monken and every other assistant coach works in a year-to-year situation, which is why the multi-year contracts are so important. When head coaches get fired, there are typically major buyouts attached. But that is not the case for assistant coaches, whose lives and families can get turned upside down quickly.

RELATED: Todd Monken key man for Georgia to retain for 2023 Remember Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, the 2021 Broyles Award winner as assistant coach of the year? Yeah? He was fired this week from the offensive coordinator position he had taken at Miami.

One year later in Athens, meanwhile, Monken -- already the highest-paid OC in college football at $2.1 million -- is in position to cash in on his great success. So much so that former SEC head coach and Georgia defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt speculated earlier this month that Monken might even get NFL head coach consideration. The Reality Georgia fans like to romanticize about the lure of the magical “G,” and how there is no better place in the country than Sanford Stadium on a Saturday afternoon.

To be sure, it is one of the best game days and destinations in the collegiate football world when it comes to championship potential under Smart, and the kindness and comfort of the Athens community. RELATED: Todd Monken keeps it real, stays humble with success But the reality is most every SEC school community feels that way about its surroundings and can make a case for itself to some degree. Monken was and is a mercenary with no interest in smelling the roses or enjoying the downtown restaurant scene. To be clear, Monken is respected, admired, and prioritized by the UGA football community. He has earned “guru” status, even though he winces when referred to as such. “Sometimes shit just works,” Monken says with the gruff voice, hoarse from lighting up players who line up an inch off-base or quarterbacks who make the same mistake more than once.

Things might have gotten tense between Monken and Stetson Bennett, but the three returning quarterbacks love Monken and will be forced to re-evaluate their future plans should he leave. Truth is, they are probably doing that right now as everyone waits on Monken’s next move. Business is business Monken has been up front, this is a business, not a family. Some misguided media member made the mistake of asking Monken about his “relationship” with Smart during this postseason. “Let’s not kid ourselves about what we do: I’m paid to score points and run the offense and that relationship only goes so far,” Monken said. “I don’t want it any different. He’s my boss. My job is to work my ass off and for us to be as good as we can on offense. The moment I don’t see it that way (is) the moment I’m wrong.”