Why Georgia’s immediate offensive future hinges on retaining coordinator Todd Monken

Themes and trends aren’t hard to pick up on, as that is kind of what defines them in the first place. And there’s no doubt Georgia football has been trending up since Coach Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken to run his offense and oversee the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks following the 2019 season. The amount of recent coaching movement in the NFL -- 10 open offensive coordinator positions -- and Monken’s unprecedented success at Georgia has led some to wonder if he will return to UGA.

RELATED: 3 top offseason priorities for Georgia football That’s why so many UGA fans are holding their collective breath where Monken is concerned and taking note each time he is pictured out on the road recruiting. The 2022 Georgia offense had some sputtering -- most notably, a near upset at Missouri and an inability to throw the ball effectively at Kentucky -- but Smart made it clear on most every occasion the issues were more so with execution than scheme and planning.

The numbers still came out glowing for the 2022 Georgia offense: • ranked fifth in the nation in third-down conversion rate (51.1) • ranked sixth in the nation in completion percentage (68.3)

• ranked 15th in the nation in passing offense (295.8) • ranked tied for fourth in the nation in scoring (41.1) Monken’s offense was a step ahead of defenses each week, needing only proper checks and execution at the line of scrimmage -- which departing QB Stetson Bennett employed to the extent of being voted fourth in the Heisman Trophy race by a panel made up mostly of media members. The proper checks and calls ensured advantageous run leverage and open receivers. As one former Monken quarterback once said, the genius of the offense is “there’s an answer on every play.” That’s why next to Smart, there is not a more pivotal figure on the team that the Bulldogs need to retain to have the optimal chance for a run to three-peat as national champions Monken’s schemes and play calling have produced the two highest-rated quarterbacks in program history in JT Daniels and Bennett, and there is no reason to believe there will be any drop off in offensive production in 2023.

Fact is, the Georgia offense might surge and light up the scoreboard even more with three capable quarterbacks once again engaged in a healthy quarterback competition Monken is a big chunk of the reason -- if not all of it in some cases -- that the players have remained patient backups at UGA rather than transfer to other Power 5 schools where any one of them could play right away. “Over my past two years being here, if I hadn’t been learning as much as I’ve been learning, then I would have already left,” 2022 third-teammer Brock Vandagriff said leading up to Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU. WATCH: Brock Vandagriff shares future plans, timeline for decisions “But under Coach Monken, just being in his system is invaluable. Every rep I get when I’m out there is invaluable, and Gunner (Stockton) and Carson (Beck) would say the same thing.” Mind you, Vandagriff came to UGA a high-profile flip from Oklahoma, and in his second season with the Bulldogs, played just 11 snaps in 3 games.