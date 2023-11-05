Missouri
21
Final
30
Georgia
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
    10
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    7
  • Boston College Eagles
    17
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    10
    Colorado State Rams
    15
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    24
    Kansas State Wildcats
    30
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    33
    Wisconsin Badgers
    14
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    20
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
    Final
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    16
    Campbell Fighting Camels
    7
    Final
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    59
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    17
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    20
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    39
    Final
    Florida Gators
    36
  • UConn Huskies
    3
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    59
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    28
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
    Texas A&M Aggies
    35
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    38
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    23
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    31
  • Kennesaw State Owls
    21
    Final
    Sam Houston State Bearkats
    24
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    3
    Final
    Utah Utes
    55
    Navy Midshipmen
    18
    Final
    Temple Owls
    32
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    45
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    17
  • Army Black Knights
    23
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    3
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    17
    Final
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    37
    South Florida Bulls
    50
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    59
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    42
    Final
    UAB Blazers
    45
  • UTSA Roadrunners
    37
    Final
    North Texas Mean Green
    29
    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
    28
    Final
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    24
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    27
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    26
    Oklahoma Sooners
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    27
  • Florida State Seminoles
    24
    Final
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    7
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    3
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    34
    Merrimack Warriors
    21
    Final
    UMass Minutemen
    31
    Houston Cougars
    25
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    24
  • Tulane Green Wave
    13
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    UCF Knights
    28
    Final
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    26
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    51
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    15
    James Madison Dukes
    42
    Final
    Georgia State Panthers
    14
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
