ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made a key second down stop on the final play of the third quarter.

It proved to be his last play of the game, as he exited the game immediately. Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters after the game that Dumas-Johnson suffered “a fracture of something in the forearm.”

At the time of his injury, Dumas-Johnson was leading Georgia in tackles with 7. He has started the last 24 games for Georgia at inside linebacker.

Dumas-Johnson had 34 tackles on the season prior to his injury. Coming into the game he had also been Georgia’s leader in tackles for loss with 5.5. and sacks with 3.5.

In his place, Georgia turned to freshman CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson. Georgia saw linebacker Smael Mondon finish with 7 tackles, tying Dumas-Johnson and Tykee Smith with a team-high.

“Good and bad. Those guys played before he got hurt,” Smart said of how the linebackers stepped up after Dumas-Johnson left the game. “Those guys have played all year. We need those guys to keep coming and keep growing up. They’ve done a tremendous job. Got a lot of respect for those young guys. They’ve worked for this opportunity. They go out there into practice every day as hard as they can. And they’re really good football players. CJ and Rayeln are really talented football players and they got thrown in the fight tonight more than normal.”

Georgia was also without inside linebacker Xavian Sorey, as he was dealing with a personal matter.

The Bulldogs saw cornerback Kamari Lassiter briefly leave the game with back spasms but he was able to return to the field.

“He was fine,” Smart said. “I think he just wanted to get up and celebrate so everybody would cheer him.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also left the game after taking a hit in the second half, but Smart could not provide an update on his status.

Georgia did not see offensive tackle Amarius Mims play in the win, with the Bulldogs still electing to role with Xavier Truss at the right tackle position. Georgia did give up a season-high 3.0 sacks in the game. Mims has missed the last six games with an ankle injury that he suffered against South Carolina.

Georgia once again did not have tight end Brock Bowers available as he continues to battle back from an ankle injury he suffered against Vanderbilt. Bowers was in a small brace than what he had worn against Florida last week. Without Bowers, Ladd McConkey led Georgia in receiving for the second-straight week while Oscar Delp caught a touchdown pass.

The Bulldogs were able to persevere through their injuries and come away with a 30-21 win over Missouri. The Bulldogs are now two games up on every team in the SEC East and can clinch the division next week with either a win over Ole Miss or a loss by Tennessee.

A game time for Georgia’s game against Ole Miss has not been announced but College GameDay will be in town to visit.

Georgia football injury report against Missouri

Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- forearm

Kamari Lassiter -- back

Xavian Sorey -- personal matters

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

CJ Allen, hamstring -- played

Dan Jackson, knee --dressed

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- dressed

Amarius Mims, ankle -- dressed

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- probable