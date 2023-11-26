Georgia
31
Final
23
Georgia Tech
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    24
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    48
    Florida State Seminoles
    24
    Final
    Florida Gators
    15
    Clemson Tigers
    16
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
  • Missouri Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    42
    Kentucky Wildcats
    38
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    27
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    24
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    24
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    48
    Florida State Seminoles
    24
    Final
    Florida Gators
    15
    Clemson Tigers
    16
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
  • Missouri Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    42
    Kentucky Wildcats
    38
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    27
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    24
Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia Tech: No moral victories, ‘missed opportunities’ in 31-23 loss to …
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key was proud of his team’s effort, but he wasn’t interested in any moral victories on Saturday night after a 31-23 loss to No. 1 Georgia.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia beats Georgia Tech, begins SEC …
ATLANTA — It was far from pretty but the Georgia Bulldogs picked up another win over rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, as the Bulldogs won 31-23.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Why Brock Bowers didn’t play, status of …
ATLANTA — Georgia was not playing with a full deck on the offensive side of the ball. Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas were in street clothes.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-Georgia Tech instant observations as Bulldogs run the …
ATLANTA — Georgia football made history on Saturday night. The Bulldogs won yet again, besting rival Georgia Tech 31-23. That the Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets is hardly …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: Why Brock Bowers didn’t play, status …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia beats Georgia Tech, begins …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Georgia Tech instant observations as Bulldogs run …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Tech: No moral victories, ‘missed opportunities’ in 31-23 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dylan Raiola: What did Georgia’s elite QB commit have to say after …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.