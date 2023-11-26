Georgia
31
4th QTR
1:04
23
Georgia Tech
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    24
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    48
    Florida State Seminoles
    24
    Final
    Florida Gators
    15
    Clemson Tigers
    16
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
  • Missouri Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    42
    Kentucky Wildcats
    38
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    27
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    24
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Related
Alabama escapes Auburn with ‘Milroe Miracle,’ Nick Saban sets sights on …
AUBURN, Ala. — Nick Saban allowed himself a chuckle moments after a memorable finish propelled his powerhouse Alabama program to a 27-24 win at Auburn.
Mike Griffith
Brock Bowers out against Georgia Tech with ankle injury
ATLANTA — Georgia will be without its top offensive weapon, as Brock Bowers will miss the game with an ankle injury, per the ABC broadcast.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, score, injury news, analysis …
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 13 game. Below you can find live updates, score, injury news and analysis for the game.
Connor Riley
CFP picture version of Around the SEC: Game times, TV channels and picks
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Georgia are all about taking care of their business at Georgia Tech tonight, but the earth is shifting around the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
Dylan Raiola: What did Georgia’s elite QB commit have to say after his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola as his high school career came to an end last night at Grayson High School in the Georgia High School …
Jeff Sentell
