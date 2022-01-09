CFP Championship Game coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban concerned with NIL market, free agency dynamics

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Saban and Kirby Smart don’t often get frustrated by rules changes, they take advantage of them. But the landscape might be shifting too quickly for its own good, Saban and Smart suggested during their CFP Championship Zoom call on Sunday morning. Free agency complications have emerged from the recent passage of Name Image Likeness legislation and the proliferation of players in the transfer portal.

The Georgia and Alabama head coaches, who meet at 8 p.m. on Monday in the CFP Championship Game, are concerned about the direction of the sport. Money ball Smart and Saban compete daily on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA transfer portal, against one another, and against programs that are using Name Image Likeness deals to lure talent. Smart indicated that unless changes are made, the schools with the most capacity (money) will be at a great advantage.

“You’re going to have the haves and have-nots and the separations already there are going to grow larger,” Smart said. “And the schools that have the capacity and the ability and are more competitive in the NIL market are going to be schools that step ahead on top of other schools. “I don’t want decisions to be based on that, but ultimately a lot of young men want to make their decision based on that.” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin came right out and said last month that recruits “go to where they’re going to get paid the most.”

“The more we get to players making money and players actually having the opportunity to make money, which I’m not opposed to, maybe there’s some circumstance where there has to be some kind of an agreement between both the school and the player as to what their commitment is to what they choose to do,” Saban said. “Because that is something, making commitments and fulfilling them, that is probably important to having a chance to be successful.” Moving parts The passage of the one-time transfer rule, allowing for immediate eligibility, created challenges with more moving parts than many realize. “There are so many things that go into this that maybe the media and the common people don’t know,” Smart said. “When does your school start? How does that affect things? It affects things in a dynamic manner. Are you a quarter or semester? “There’s a lot of competitive advantages into getting into the portal.” Interestingly enough, Smart alluded to how Georgia and Alabama are at a disadvantage of sorts right now by being the last two teams standing.