ATHENS — In Georgia’s final game of the 2023 season, the Bulldogs had two Muschamps on the sideline. Jackson Muschamp was the team’s fourth-string quarterback, while Will Muschamp was the team’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

This spring though, neither are back in their prior roles. Jackson Muschamp has moved on, electing to not use his final year of eligibility, while Will Muschamp has moved into an analyst role.

He’s still with the team, albeit in a diminished capacity. A big reason for the change in time commitment is because of his other son, Whit Muschamp. The youngest Muschamp signed with Vanderbilt as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Like Jackson, Whit is a quarterback. And it’s important for the oldest Muschamp to get to be a part of his youngest son’s football journey.

“Will came and talked to me,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It was really important that he continued to be a major factor in his son’s life..” He wants to be able to watch his son develop and play. He got to see that firsthand with Jackson here who did a tremendous job for us. Every day, Coach Muschamp got to go on the practice field and be with his son. I can only imagine what that felt like for him and the satisfaction of seeing his son each day.”

Will Muschamp arrived at Georgia prior to the 2021 season, intending to first be an analyst for Georgia. But he moved into an on-field role in August of that year to work as Georgia’s special teams coordinator.

After Dan Lanning left to become the head coach at Oregon, Muschamp became Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator. He shared the role with Glenn Schumann, helping the young defensive coach while also working with Georgia’s safeties.

With Muschamp moving on, Smart tapped Travaris Robinson to be his replacement. Muschamp knows Robinson well, as he worked with him at South Carolina, Auburn and Florida. Prior to coming to Georgia, Robinson worked at Alabama for the previous two seasons.

“Our ability to hire T-Rob was tremendous,” Smart said. He’s got tons of value in our SEC footprint. Recruiting value, football knowledge, leader of men. Anywhere he’s coached, his players really, really trust him and enjoy him. He’s been nothing but an asset for us in terms of knowledge, but also in terms of relationships.

“We’ll get a great benefit from T-Rob coming, and we’ll get a huge benefit from Coach Muschamp remaining part of our program to help us.”

Georgia hopes to get the best of both Robinson and Muschamp. The former has long been regarded as one of the top position coaches in the league. Now he’s getting to work with the likes of All-American Malaki Starks and 5-star freshman KJ Bolden.

As for Muschamp, he’ll get to continue both helping the Georgia football program and watching his son’s college career.

He’ll just be following Vanderbilt much closer now than most associated with Georgia.

“Now he’s got Whit who’s got an opportunity to go to Vanderbilt and play. He wants to be a factor in his life and be with him. That was a really easy transition. I thought he handled it very well. He communicated very well with me.”

Kirby Smart talks Georgia football, Will Muschamp