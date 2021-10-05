The touching moment after the UGA-Arkansas game

Pittman admitted it was a challenging situation for him, because he was still disappointed about his underwhelming coaching performance for Arkansas, yet he still wanted to be respectful to the UGA players he coached and loved while being an assistant for the Bulldogs.

One of the most touching moments of the season was after UGA’s game last Saturday, when many Bulldog players went out of their way to hug Arkansas coach Sam Pittman before leaving the field.

Pittman has done wonderful things in a short time at Arkansas, but the UGA game might have been his low point. The Razorbacks looked unprepared for the big stage, and were seemingly out of the game after only a few minutes. They made all kinds of uncharacteristic miscues and mistakes, including the rare of trifecta of three separate penalties on one play.

No. 13 Arkansas plays No. 17 Ole Miss on Saturday, and Pittman says he didn’t spend a lot of time criticizing the coaching staff or his players after the UGA beatdown. The Razorbacks still have a lot to play for.

“We’ve got a good football team and we got our butt kicked by a really good football team,” he said. “We don’t like it and we’re not accepting it, but I’ll be damned if Georgia’s going to make us lose this Ole Miss game.”