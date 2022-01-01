Brock Bowers breaks FBS tight end receiving touchdowns, Georgia receptions records
MIAMI GARDENS -- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers’ first quarter touchdown catch against Michigan broke the FBS record for most receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end.
The true freshman also broke the record for the most receptions in a season for a Georgia player, passing Terrence Edwards.
The SEC Newcomer of the Year, who is a finalist for Freshman of the Year, already had 3 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs are currently battling the Wolverines in the CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
