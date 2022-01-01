(3) Georgia
14
1st QTR
4:01
0
(2) Michigan
  • Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    (15) Oregon
    32
    Final
    (14) Oklahoma
    47
    North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
  • Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
    (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
Brock Bowers breaks FBS tight end receiving touchdowns, Georgia receptions records

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) Georgia vs,. Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Posted

MIAMI GARDENS -- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers’ first quarter touchdown catch against Michigan broke the FBS record for most receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end.

The true freshman also broke the record for the most receptions in a season for a Georgia player, passing Terrence Edwards.

The SEC Newcomer of the Year, who is a finalist for Freshman of the Year, already had 3 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs are currently battling the Wolverines in the CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

