BREAKING: Elite 2023 ATH Treyaun Webb decommits from UGA

Treyaun Webb made the move to commit out of the blue to play running back at Georgia shortly after the Missouri game in the 2019 season. He committed to UGA soon after despite being just an outstanding freshman in the class of 2023.

A lot has changed since then. Webb made the decision on Saturday afternoon that his pledge to UGA just came too early. He took to social media to announce that he has de-committed from Georgia as he released his top 6 schools.

Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State and Oklahoma now make up his top 6 schools. Did the feeling change here significantly about UGA at all?

“No, sir,” he told DawgNation on Saturday. “I just had to make sure I was making the right choice that’s all. “They are still in my top schools.”

He said he will likely need to wait until later on to determine when he might be ready to make his final commitment. Webb said he has no school in the lead at this time.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is likely seen as a running back prospect on Saturday, but lists at the ATH position on the 247Sports Composite scale. Webb ranks as the nation’s No. 4 ATH and the No. 32 player 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

He is a well-connected recruit and carries influence among several peer elite Class of 2023 recruits. A number of top 2023 prospects from multiple Southeastern states responded with a variant of “so where are we going now” from their social media accounts referencing his tweet.

Georgia actually picked up an impressive recruit in the 2023 class earlier this week from in-state McEachern DT Seven Cloud. The decision made today by Webb drops the Bulldogs to just two commits now for that 2023 class.

Treyaun Webb: A few reasons behind the de-commitment

It was a move that shouldn’t be interpreted as a lost cause for the Bulldogs here. He told DawgNation less than a month ago that his commitment was “still firm” with Georgia.

He was a key anchor piece of a monster potential class for the Bulldogs in 2023. Webb told DawgNation back in 2023 that the eventual 2023 class for UGA was going to “break the internet” because of the quality of talent that wanted to join him in Athens.

“If everything goes as planned our class should make history,” Webb said back then. “It should break the internet. The most 5-stars in a recruiting class. The most 4 and 5-stars ever in a recruiting class.”

When he chose UGA so early, the natural thought was to see how that commitment holds. Especially when a clear national elite talent for the 2023 cycle started to stack up the offers. Check out the big offers for Webb since he chose Georgia in November of 2019.

Most of those came after the spring of 2000.

Penn State (May 24)

LSU (May 26)

Notre Dame (June 1)

Texas (June 3)

Oregon (June 5)

Alabama (June 12)

Texas A&M (June 15)

Oklahoma (July 21)

USC (July 21)

Wisconsin (July 30)

Ohio State (August 1)

That’s not even counting the 15 other major college offers in that time span, including his first offer from an HBCU school in North Carolina A&T. Webb also had about six major offers before he chose UGA.

“It has all been happening so fast,” Webb said. “A bunch of schools recruiting me and all saying different things. I’ve been taking it day-to-day.”

That said, he said back then Oklahoma in particular had been recruiting him hard. It made an impression even though Georgia was his “dream school” and he said he spent almost every day watching highlights of Georgia’s 2018 Rose Bowl win against those same Sooners.

Webb squatted 500 pounds before his sophomore season. He also landed a 275-pound power clean. That sort of strength and speed and agility is why he will likely be a RB at the next level.

The members of his class have been paying attention to the type of recruits that Georgia had been picking up in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

“Yeah some dudes been kind of thinking because of all the commits Georgia been getting,” he said back on Dec. 15.

Webb has said many times in the past he would love to pair up with fellow Florida RB Richard Young in his future college backfield. He still had a dream offensive line of very impressive O-line recruits he aimed to play with.

He had his mind of three very impressive blockers and needed to find two more he’d love to run behind.

Webb actually picked up his first offer from Georgia’s tight ends coach Todd Hartley back when he was a rising eighth-grader in middle school. That was when Hartley was still recruiting as the TEs coach at Miami.

“He came to my practice to watch Marcus Crowley because Marcus was committed to Miami at the time,” Webb said.

Crowley would end up signing with Ohio State in the 2019 cycle. But there was a portion of that practice where he was winded.

“Normally I was on the sidelines just watching,” Webb said. “But all of our other running backs were either injured or sick that day. So it was just me left. A scrawny little seventh-grader. Just a 12-year old playing against 18-year-olds.”

Webb asked the coaches to put him in. When he got that chance, he shined. Like an older prospect deserving of an offer from the Hurricanes. Especially considering his age, his size, and how he looked on the practice field that day.

He was maybe 165 pounds. Close to hitting the 5-foot-9 mark on the height chart.

“I was breaking long runs and scoring touchdowns on our varsity,” he said. “Coach Hartley loved it and I guess that’s why he offered me.”

Check the highlights of Webb in his sophomore season below. He just turned 16 back on Dec. 15.