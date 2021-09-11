Carson Beck makes season debut against UAB
Athens, GA -- Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck saw the field for the first time in 2021 in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against UAB.
The former four-star recruit entered the game at the 6:29 minute mark of the opening quarter, starting the Bulldogs’ third offensive drive of the game. Georgia was up 14-0 from its own 30 yard line at the start of the drive.
Beck did not attempt a pass on the first drive, however, as the Blazers kept three Bulldog run plays short of the sticks and forced a three-and-out.
Despite being named the No. 2 quarterback behind normal starter JT Daniels (out with an oblique injury), head coach Kirby Smart gave fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett IV the starting nod Saturday. Bennett played the first two series and threw two touchdown passes.
Bennett also returned to the game for the following series. With Georgia on its own 11 yard line, Bennett found tight end Brock Bowers for an 89-yard touchdown pass.