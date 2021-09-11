UAB
(5) Georgia
  • South Carolina
    20
    Final
    East Carolina
    17
    Pittsburgh
    41
    Final
    Tennessee
    34
    Alabama State
    0
    Final
    Auburn
    62
    (13) Florida
    42
    Final
    South Florida
    20
  • (6) Texas A&M
    0
    2nd QTR
    4:59
    Colorado
    7
    Mercer
    0
    1st QTR
    1:44
    (1) Alabama
    14
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Arkansas
    North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
  • Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    (16) LSU
    Vanderbilt
    Sun, 9/12 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
Carson Beck makes season debut against UAB

091121 Athens: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck prepares during pregame against UAB in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Posted

Athens, GA -- Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck saw the field for the first time in 2021 in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against UAB.

The former four-star recruit entered the game at the 6:29 minute mark of the opening quarter, starting the Bulldogs’ third offensive drive of the game. Georgia was up 14-0 from its own 30 yard line at the start of the drive.

Beck did not attempt a pass on the first drive, however, as the Blazers kept three Bulldog run plays short of the sticks and forced a three-and-out.

Despite being named the No. 2 quarterback behind normal starter JT Daniels (out with an oblique injury), head coach Kirby Smart gave fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett IV the starting nod Saturday. Bennett played the first two series and threw two touchdown passes.

Bennett also returned to the game for the following series. With Georgia on its own 11 yard line, Bennett found tight end Brock Bowers for an 89-yard touchdown pass.

