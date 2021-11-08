Former UGA LB to lead Florida defense
After Florida coach Dan Mullen fired two assistants over the weekend, the Gators will now have a former UGA football player in charge of the defense.
Christian Robinson, who played linebacker for UGA nearly a decade ago, will take over play-calling duties for the Florida defense, effectively immediately.
Robinson was already on the Gators staff as the team’s linebackers coach. As far as his playing career, Robinson started 17 games for UGA from 2009 to 2012, while appearing in 51 total games.
Florida hired Robinson as an assistant in 2018 – his first full-time coaching gig. Robinson was previously a graduate assistant at UGA (2013-14), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2017).
Mullen made the coaching changes one day after Florida was blown out in a 40-17 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Robinson will temporarily take over some of the job duties of Todd Grantham, the beleaguered Florida defensive coordinator who had been with the Gators in that role since 2018.
