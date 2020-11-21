DawgNation Georgia-Mississippi State football Game Day schedule, top to bottom

ATHENS — Wall to wall, front to back and beginning to end, DawgNation will have today’s Georgia football game covered from every angle.

The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (4-2) have a late kickoff with Mississippi State (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. (TV: SEC Network) aiming to keep their SEC East hopes alive and climb back into the Top 10.

Here’s a look at how you can stay dialed into Georgia news and insights from two hours before the game and right on into the night after the Maroon Bulldogs board their charter to fly back home:

Live Blog

— Get your pregame reads and injury updates leading up to the kickoff from DawgNation’s GameDay staple. Those signed up for the free DawgNation APP can get alerts after every score and major injury throughout game day.

Kroger Kickoff Show

— DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams provides colorful takes and insights into all the things Georgia fans are talking about.

Halftime Report

— Georgia beat writer Mike Griffith provides a 10-minute halftime breakdown on what has gone good, and bad, and what Bulldogs’ fans need to look for and expect in the second half.

Game Recap

— Complete scoring breakdown with drive information and key plays along with injury news and context of today’s game and what the results mean.

Game Ball

— Designated by DawgNation after every victory this season, the most valuable or impressive player of the day gets a special call out along with recognition of how they earned our most prestigious game day recognition!

Instant Analysis

— Connor Riley provides his quick takes and observations from the 60 minutes of Georgia football, citing stats and breaking out moments that shaped today’s game.

Postgame Show

— DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams goes live immediately after the game with Georgia’s all-time leading receiver, Terrence Edwards, to review and provide immediate feedback on the the game.

Kirby Smart Video & Analysis

— The Georgia football head coach talks after every game, and Kirby is more transparent than most, making for an entertaining postgame video and a must-read story putting Smart’s words into context.

