Kirby Smart acknowledges JT Daniels’ acumen, hints at black jerseys

ATHENS — Georgia football could be back in black when it returns to Sanford Stadium for the first time in more than a month against Mississippi State.

RELATED: Georgia unveils spiked collar black jerseys

Coach Kirby Smart said the UGA Bulldogs are “contemplating” wearing their alternate jerseys against the Maroon Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’re not sure yet, we’ve contemplated some of that, but we’re not committed to it yet,” Smart said on his Tuesday Zoom call. “We want to see on a couple things from our leadership, and some of our other senior groups.”

Former Georgia All-American Deandre Baker, who recently had robbery charges against him dropped, said the Bulldogs wanted to wear black jerseys every week when he was a player in Athens.

Regardless of jersey color, it would seem UGA fans might see a new quarterback under center.

Smart acknowledged JT Daniels’ has been a fast study in the meeting room and continues to improve his mobility.

RELATED: JT Daniels second shot at college stardom approaching in Georgia

“(Daniels) is very bright, he understands things, he’s very attentive in meetings, asks a lot of really smart questions,” Smart said. “He’s always into the Xs and Os, very intrigued by the other team’s defense. Every week they get tests, and each week of the season he takes the test and does it as good as anybody, not knowing if he’s getting snaps or not, he’s done a tremendous job of understanding the teams.”

Smart’s assessment of Daniels matches what Mater Dei coaches said about the former USC quarterback, as he was breaking down defenses as a sixth grader.

“He comes down there with us and gets scout team reps, and he still knows what the other team’s defense is doing,” Smart said. “He takes a lot of pride in that part of it.”

RELATED: JT Daniels ‘preparing himself for this moment’

Smart said that Stetson Bennett, 3-2 as the Georgia starting quarterback, was back on the practice field on Tuesday “and able to go today and do some things.”

Bennett suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder after getting hit while delivering a TD pass in the first quarter of the 44-28 loss in Florida.

Smart said D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck also got work at quarterback, though he did not specify with which group.

Smart , who is most always intentionally vague on the quarterback position whenever possible, said on Monday the competition would be the same as it was last week.

DawgNation JT Daniels stories

Kirby Smart has pivotal decision to make at QB after Florida loss

5 things, JT Daniels elevated with Stetson Bennett out

Teammates discuss what JT Daniels can bring to Georgia

JT Daniels could be cleared for Auburn game

CBS projects JT Daniels as first-round pick

JT Daniels cleared for practice, still wearing knee brace

Georgia getting ‘accurate, cerebral’ quarterback in JT Daniels

Addition of JT Daniels continues UGA inroads into California

Breaking down the angles of JT Daniels’ addition

Details emerge on USC transfer JT Daniels

Kirby Smart addresses new normal routine for players