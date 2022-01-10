ESPN Analyst, Former UGA defensive lineman David Pollack gives key to Georgia’s defensive success

“I’ve got Alabama winning the SEC over Georgia, but I have more on this in a minute,” Pollack said when the four discussed their SEC title picks.

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack picked Georgia to lose the SEC Championship to Alabama before beating the Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship back in late August. The former Bulldog defensive lineman made his prediction on ESPN’s College Gameday a week before Georgia won its opener against Clemson on Sept. 4.

The Bulldogs averaged over 3 sacks per game this season. They didn’t get any against Alabama in the SEC Championship. That was against the same Crimson Tide front that allowed 37 sacks this season, 3rd most in the SEC.

Georgia’s pass rush rebounded in the CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl, though, tallying five sacks in its 34-11 win over Michigan. The Wolverines allowed less than a sack per game and won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line.

“Georgia has made a living on stunts up front getting after the quarterback,” Pollack said. They do such a good job of that, but not against Alabama.

“I think Georgia is going to have to make sure they take care of those things going in this game. They know it. Can they stop it?”