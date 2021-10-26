Florida Gators lose top recruit for second week in a row

On Monday night, it was four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey backing off his pledge to the Florida. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had been committed to the Gators since last May.

For the second week in a row, the Florida Gators have lost their top football recruit.

Last week, Shemar James, a four-star linebacker from Mobile, Ala., de-committed from Florida.

Ironically, UGA has a shot at landing both former Florida-bound recruits.

The Bulldogs and Gators play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

UGA has the nation’s No. 1-ranked class with 21 commits, while Florida is at No. 23, per the 247 Sport composite ratings.

Humphrey, the speedy cornerback, backed off Florida after making an official visit to UGA and an unofficial visit to Texas A&M within the last few weeks.

James, the linebacker, de-committed a few days after making an Oct. 16 recruiting trip with the Bulldogs.