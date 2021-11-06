Missouri
3
3rd QTR
7:26
40
(1) Georgia
  • Tennessee
    Sat, 11/6 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (12) Kentucky
    Florida
    Sat, 11/6 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Liberty
    14
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (10) Ole Miss
    27
    (18) Auburn
    Sat, 11/6 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (14) Texas A&M
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 11/6 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    LSU
    Sat, 11/6 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (3) Alabama
  • Tennessee
    Sat, 11/6 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (12) Kentucky
    Florida
    Sat, 11/6 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Liberty
    14
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (10) Ole Miss
    27
    (18) Auburn
    Sat, 11/6 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (14) Texas A&M
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 11/6 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    LSU
    Sat, 11/6 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (3) Alabama

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt honored at halftime of game against Missouri

Coach Mark Richt during the Bulldogs’ game with Missouri in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Posted

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt was honored at halftime of the Bulldogs’ game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium Saturday.

Richt, his wife Katharyn, and his former captains were honored on the field with a thunderous standing ovation from the present Georgia faithful. Current head coach Kirby Smart also honored the head man, heading over for an embrace and a few words with Richt before joining his team in the locker room.

UGA News

NextGeorgia’s QB situation remains a hot topic
Leave a Comment