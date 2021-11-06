Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt honored at halftime of game against Missouri

Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt was honored at halftime of the Bulldogs’ game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium Saturday.

Richt, his wife Katharyn, and his former captains were honored on the field with a thunderous standing ovation from the present Georgia faithful. Current head coach Kirby Smart also honored the head man, heading over for an embrace and a few words with Richt before joining his team in the locker room.