LOOK: Rodrigo Blankenship recreates iconic photo with Migos’ Quavo

Quayvo Georgia vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game; Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
This time, the Indianapolis Colts kicker is watching with Quavo from the sidelines of Lucas Oil Stadium, home to his professional team. Quavo is a longtime Bulldog fan, constantly making his appearance at Georgia’s football games.

The Bulldogs are battling Alabama for the CFP National Championship title.

