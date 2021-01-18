Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia basketball gets big 2021 commit in Tyrone Baker

Georgia basketball plays host to Kentucky on Wednesday night at Stegemen Coliseum.
Mike Griffith
ATHENS — Georgia basketball got a big 2021 commit, quite literally, from 6-foot-10 forward Tyrone Baker on Monday.

Baker, who plays at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, is the No. 16 player in Texas, the No. 51 power and ranked 248 overall by 247Sports.

The announcement that Baker plans to sign with Coach Tom Crean and the Bulldogs came via the prospect’s Twitter account.

 

Baker joins fellow 2021 commit Camron McDowell, who plays at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga.

McDowell is a 6-5, 170-pounder who is ranked 212th in the nation, 14th in the state of Georgia and 46th among the nation’s shooting guards.

Johnson honored

Georgia freshman guard K.D. Johnson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his two debut performances last week in games against Auburn and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-1 Johnson averaged 17.5 points between the games, scoring 14 points in the Bulldogs’ win over Ole Miss in Oxford, their first road victory of the season.

 

 

