Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2490 (July 9, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into Kirby Smart’s decision to send quarterback Gunner Stockton to SEC Media Days and what that might mean for the Dawgs in 2025. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share his thoughts on the Dawgs quarterback situation. Brandon will also have a UGA recruiting roundup and peek at a UT vs UT recruiting rivalry.

Kirby Smart’s Media Days picks send revealing message about UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the spokesmen selected by Kirby Smart to appear at SEC Media Days are revealing about UGA’s outlook for 2025.

15-minute mark: I share an update on UGA recruiting.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the league’s coaches on the “hot seat” for the upcoming season.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.