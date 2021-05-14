Great news for Georgia fans who wants to attend Clemson game

The governor of North Carolina announced that the state is lifting restrictions on mass gatherings -- meaning the UGA-Clemson game in Charlotte will be at full capacity of more than 75,000 fans.

If you’re a Georgia fan that wants to attend the highly-touted showdown with Clemson in the opener, you got some good news on Friday:

“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

What about UGA’s home football games for the upcoming season? The Bulldogs have yet to reveal their plans, but things seems to be trending in the direction of full capacity. UGA officials said earlier this week that they will permit a packed stadium for next week’s baseball series against Ole Miss.

On Thursday, Center of Disease Control (CDC) said that vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most settings.

The UGA-Clemson football contest is one of the sports’ biggest matchups of the season. Both teams will likely be ranked in the top five heading into the game.