Georgia football moves up in penultimate 2020 College Football Playoff rankings
It was a very good weekend for Georgia for a number of different reasons. The Bulldogs put forth perhaps their most impressive win of the season beating Missouri 49-14. Then Georgia’s archrival, Florida, lost as a three-touchdown favorite against LSU.
The results from the weekend were taken into account in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, as the Bulldogs moved up to No. 8, yet the Gators still come in at No. 7, dropping only one spot in the rankings. This is the final College Football Playoff rankings before Sunday’s reveal, which will determine the four teams going to the College Football Playoff as well as which teams had to certain bowl games.
Florida does have another game this weekend, as it will play Alabama in the SEC championship game. Georgia was supposed to play Vanderbilt, but that game was cancelled due to Vanderbilt not having enough able players.
Georgia has tried to find another game but is unsuccessful in doing so to this point, even though Kirby Smart has made it very clear the Bulldogs want to play.
“I know the guys want to play, I know it’s important to them,” Smart said on Monday. “Are they tired? Yeah. You have to handle that as a coach by how you practice and how you lead and how you organize, and how you make it fun for the players. But at the end of the day, it’s not for everybody.”
The Bulldogs are well within the top-12 ranking, which is where the Bulldogs would need to be in order to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Most projections at this point have Georgia playing in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. That game would take place on Jan. 1. The Bearcats, who come in at No. 9, have a game against Tulsa this week to determine the winner of the AAC.
The top five remained unchanged in the College Football Playoff rankings, as Alabama came in at No. 1, Notre Dame is No. 2, Clemson sits at No. 3, Ohio State is holding steady at No. 4 and Texas A&M is still at No. 5. All five teams will play this weekend, with the biggest game being between Clemson and Notre Dame.
The final rankings will be released on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. To see the full week 16 College Football Playoff rankings, see below.
Georgia football College Football Playoff rankings for Week 16
1.Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa State
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Cincinnati
10. Oklahoma
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina
13. USC
14. Northwestern
15. North Carolina
16. Iowa
17. BYU
18. Miami
19. Louisiana
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. NC State
23. Tulsa
24. San Jose State
25 Colorado
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Brock Bowers news adds to complicated early enrollee big picture at UGA
- Jermaine Johnson transferring again, leaving Georgia leadership opportunity for more snaps
- Former Bulldogs Roquan Smith, Nick Chubb shine in Week 14 of 2020 NFL season
- Kirby Smart shares thoughts on Gus Malzahn, coaching changes in the SEC
- Update: Georgia actively hunting opponent after Vanderbilt backs out of game
- Kirby Smart shares surprising take on bizarre thrown-shoe play in LSU-Florida game
- Georgia football: Checking in on the verified signing ceremonies on early signing day for UGA
- Monty Rice honored as Butkus Award finalist: ‘Frankly he deserves that award’
- Georgia football winners and losers following big win over Missouri
- D’Wan Mathis chooses new school, officially leaves Georgia behind
- Brock Vandagriff: 5-star QB commit shares an early signing day preview
- Georgia football stock report: Buying into Todd Monken’s offense