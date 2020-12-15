Georgia football moves up in penultimate 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

It was a very good weekend for Georgia for a number of different reasons. The Bulldogs put forth perhaps their most impressive win of the season beating Missouri 49-14. Then Georgia’s archrival, Florida, lost as a three-touchdown favorite against LSU.

The results from the weekend were taken into account in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, as the Bulldogs moved up to No. 8, yet the Gators still come in at No. 7, dropping only one spot in the rankings. This is the final College Football Playoff rankings before Sunday’s reveal, which will determine the four teams going to the College Football Playoff as well as which teams had to certain bowl games.

Florida does have another game this weekend, as it will play Alabama in the SEC championship game. Georgia was supposed to play Vanderbilt, but that game was cancelled due to Vanderbilt not having enough able players.

Georgia has tried to find another game but is unsuccessful in doing so to this point, even though Kirby Smart has made it very clear the Bulldogs want to play.

“I know the guys want to play, I know it’s important to them,” Smart said on Monday. “Are they tired? Yeah. You have to handle that as a coach by how you practice and how you lead and how you organize, and how you make it fun for the players. But at the end of the day, it’s not for everybody.”

The Bulldogs are well within the top-12 ranking, which is where the Bulldogs would need to be in order to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Most projections at this point have Georgia playing in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. That game would take place on Jan. 1. The Bearcats, who come in at No. 9, have a game against Tulsa this week to determine the winner of the AAC.

The top five remained unchanged in the College Football Playoff rankings, as Alabama came in at No. 1, Notre Dame is No. 2, Clemson sits at No. 3, Ohio State is holding steady at No. 4 and Texas A&M is still at No. 5. All five teams will play this weekend, with the biggest game being between Clemson and Notre Dame.

The final rankings will be released on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. To see the full week 16 College Football Playoff rankings, see below.

Georgia football College Football Playoff rankings for Week 16

1.Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa State

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Cincinnati

10. Oklahoma

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. USC

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. Iowa

17. BYU

18. Miami

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. NC State

23. Tulsa

24. San Jose State

25 Colorado

