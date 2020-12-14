Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry charts the timeline for Georgia’s 2021 commits and remaining priority targets for the 2021 cycle.

Early Signing Day. Georgia football. 2021. Let’s take a good look at all of this.

Do you plan to be productive that day? Or do you plan to layer your day so you can be non-productive at certain time periods of the day?

Well, we’re here to help feed your UGA football recruiting addiction with the latest curation of the entire 2021 recruiting timeline with the first day of the early signing period coming up on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest information. We will start with a few clarifiers.

Major DB target Terrion Arnold will not sign until the traditional signing day in February.

It is currently undecided about what recent UGA offer Jimmy Horn Jr. will do. He’s not sure if he will sign during the early period or wait it out until February.

DE/OLB targets Korey Foreman and Elijah Jeudy (a former UGA commit) will sign in secret on Wednesday and not share their choice until the All-American Bowl declarations special on Jan. 2 on NBC.

What will follow below are the times when these recruits will hold their public signing ceremonies at their schools. What usually happens is they send their official letters-of-intent in much earlier. If there’s no reveal or surprise to the decision, a school like UGA can release them in the morning as soon as they come in.

If there’s intrigue or suspense added to a Dec. 16 commitment or signing decision (Hello: Donovan Edwards, Maason Smith and Xavian Sorey, Jr.) then a school like UGA will wait until the recruit publicly reveals their choice first. In some cases, the staff will not even know until that recruit makes in public during their decision ceremony.

And with that, here we go.

CURRENT UGA COMMIT CEREMONY TIMES

(all times EST)

4-star OL Micah Morris, 8 AM

4-star OLB Chaz Chambliss, 9:15 AM

3-star WR Jackson Meeks, 10 AM

4-star CB Nyland Green, 10 AM

5-star QB Brock Vandagriff, 12:30 PM

4-star RB Lovasea Carroll, 1 PM

4-star DB David Daniel, 1 PM

4-star CB Kamari Lassiter, 1 PM

5-star LB Smael Mondon Jr., 2:30 PM

5-star OT Amarius Mims, 3:15 PM

4-star OL Dylan Fairchild, 4 PM

3-star OL Jared Wilson, 4 PM

4-star ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 5 PM

3-star CB Javon Bullard, 6 PM

4-star TE Brock Bowers, 6 PM

4-star DT Jonathan Jefferson, 6 PM

4-star DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, TBD

3-star DT Marlin Dean, TBD

4-star CB De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren TBD

3-star WR Avontae Mitchell TBD

PRIORITY UGA TARGET CEREMONY TIMES

4-star LB Xavian Sorey Jr, 9 AM (Alabama, Florida, Georgia)

4-star RB Donovan Edwards, 1:30 PM (Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame)

5-star DT Maason Smith, 4:30 PM EST (Georgia or LSU)

5-star DE Korey Foreman (Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia or USC; Will not reveal until Jan. 2)

4-star OLB Elijah Jeudy (Georgia or Texas A&M; Will not reveal until Jan. 2.)

QUICK-HIT INFO ON THE UGA CLASS

All-Americans committed : 10

: 10 Current commits : 20

: 20 Current 247Sports Team Composite ranking : No. 3

: No. 3 Chances to go higher than No. 3 : Yes

: Yes In-state commits : 10

: 10 Out-of-state commits : 10

: 10 Offensive commits : 9

: 9 Defensive commits : 11

: 11 Potential max number of 5-star commits : 5

: 5 Expected signing class number : 23-24

: 23-24 Top 150 commitments : 10

: 10 Top 100 commitments : 7

: 7 Top 50 commitments : 3

: 3 5-star commits : 3

: 3 4-star commitments : 12

: 12 3-star commitments: 5

SENTELL’S INTEL

