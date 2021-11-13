(1) Georgia
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter sidelined with stomach flu

KNOXVILLE, Tn. -- Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter has been ruled out for the rest of the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee due to stomach flu.

The illness has affected eight Georgia players, including four starters according to the CBS television broadcast of the game. Carter was reported as out late in the third quarter.

The 6-3, 310-pound sophomore is the third interior defensive lineman to exit the game at some point for the Bulldogs. Jordan Davis and Devonta Wyatt were both sidelined briefly with injuries as well.

