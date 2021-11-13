(1) Georgia
7
1st QTR
00:18
10
Tennessee
  • Mississippi State
    43
    Final
    (12) Auburn
    34
    New Mexico State
    3
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    59
    Samford
    52
    Final
    Florida
    70
  • South Carolina
    7
    1st QTR
    9:54
    Missouri
    0
    (18) Kentucky
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (13) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (15) Ole Miss
    Arkansas
    Sun, 11/14 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    LSU
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis briefly exits game with lower body injury

Georgia football-red zone-touchdowns
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the Bulldogs’ game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
Posted

KNOXVILLE, Tn. -- Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis left the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee with what appeared a lower body injury. The 6-6 340-pound anchor left at the 4:21 mark of the first quarter.

The star defensive lineman re-entered the game around the three-minute mark. Davis will continue to share snaps with Jalen Carter, Devonta Wyatt, and others on the interior offensive line.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are currently battling the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

