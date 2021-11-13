Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis briefly exits game with lower body injury
KNOXVILLE, Tn. -- Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis left the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee with what appeared a lower body injury. The 6-6 340-pound anchor left at the 4:21 mark of the first quarter.
The star defensive lineman re-entered the game around the three-minute mark. Davis will continue to share snaps with Jalen Carter, Devonta Wyatt, and others on the interior offensive line.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are currently battling the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
UGA News
