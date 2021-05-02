What we learned about Georgia football after 2021 NFL Draft

That is the most in program history, breaking the 2002 and 2013 mark of eight players taken in a draft.

After 259 picks and three days, the 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close. And it proved to be a pretty great showing for the Georgia football program, as it had nine players drafted.

Draft development matters in College Football Playoff hunt

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff teams were Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. Those teams produced a total of 34 draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Georgia tied with Notre Dame for the third-most players produced with nine. Ohio State and Alabama both hit 10.

If you want to be in the College Football Playoff, you pretty clearly need to have NFL players on your roster. Over the past three draft cycles, Georgia has turned 23 players into NFL draft selections. Only Alabama, Ohio State and LSU have more in that span.

That should be a good sign for Georgia going forward, as the Bulldogs figure to have a strong crop of draft talent again next year. George Pickens, Jordan Davis and JT Daniels all could possibly go early in next year’s draft, while players such as Nakobe Dean and Salyer could rise up draft boards.

