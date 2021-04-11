Georgia football fans are diving into the latest UGA spring practice news and DawgNation is covering it all each week on video in a new show called Freeze Frame. Host Brandon Adams is joined by DawgNation analyst — and former Bulldogs All-American offensive lineman — Jon Stinchcomb to take a deep dive into one of UGA’s top players. Jon will use is expertise gained through years of playing at the SEC level, and in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, to provide insight. And BA will simply try not to get in the way. This week’s edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame examines a comment from former UGA linebacker Azeez Ojulari in which the former Bulldog predicts linebacker Adam Anderson could have at least 10 sacks this upcoming season.

Former UGA star predicts ‘double-digit’ sack season for Adam Anderson

One of the biggest questions facing Georgia this fall is who will replace the productivity outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari provided the Bulldogs last season.

Ojulari had 8.5 sacks for UGA in 2020 — the highest single-season total for any player in Kirby Smart’s tenure as UGA coach dating back to 2016.

Ojulari’s efforts have made him a likely first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and his departure leaves big shoes to fill for his Bulldogs teammates who remain.

However, Ojulari is apparently confident that some of the outside linebackers who’ll be called on to help replace him could thrive in their expanded roles. Ojulari made that point clear when he joined DawgNation Daily this week.

“I expect them to dominate,” Ojulari said. “All those boys can play. I expect [Robert Beal] to get out there and make big plays, and Nolan Smith for sure. And I know Adam [Anderson] is on a different level.

“I believe Adam can throw up some crazy numbers. I believe Adam can get up to double digits in sacks.”

That’s obviously a bold prediction from Ojulari, but not an outlandish projection according to former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb, who evaluated Anderson’s game film for the most recent edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame.

Jon agrees with much of what Ojulari says.

“That’s a great assessment,” Stinchcomb says of Ojulari’s prediction. “[Anderson] truly is on a different level. You watch the way he plays and he has a first step that not very many players have. He’s so quick off the ball. Not to mention he’s also so long.”

That combination of size and athleticism could prove to be a weapon for Anderson this season, and he, along with Beal and Smith, could form a potent trio of outside linebackers who could match what Ojulari provided the Bulldogs a year ago.

For more of Jon’s evaluation of Anderson, check out the latest edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame, linked above.