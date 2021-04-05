Georgia football podcast: Tykee Smith addition a bold move from UGA addressing major need

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,412 (April 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA adding former All-American defensive back Tykee Smith from the transfer portal.

Georgia football podcast: Tykee Smith addition a bold move from UGA to address major need

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart made clear his concerns about inexperience in the Bulldogs’ secondary when he spoke to reporters after UGA completed a spring scrimmage Saturday. With that in mind, it should perhaps be unsurprising that UGA took aggressive action to add a player to that position group by acquiring a former All-American from West Virginia, Tykee Smith, out of the transfer portal Sunday. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss former UGA great Terrence Edwards’ recent praise of 2021 wide receiver signee Adonai Mitchell.

20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Smith’s addition to the UGA roster

Thoughts on the Saturday scrimmage

And a discussion about UGA safety Lewis Cine, who was profiled on the most recent edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some reportedly impressive stats from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during the Crimson Tide’s scrimmage Saturday.

45-minute mark: I discuss legendary former UGA coach and athletic director Vince Dooley getting honored for his military service this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

