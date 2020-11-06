Georgia football fans are invited to know your opponent each week with DawgNation and get a preview of UGA’s keys to victory each week with Know Your Opponent — presented by The Piedmont Bank. Host Brandon Adams examines the key storylines involving Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to navigate an unprecedented schedule in pursuit of an SEC championship and a berth into the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of Know Your Opponent focuses on what CBS Sports’ Brad Nessler said about Florida coach Dan Mullen ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Georgia.

Know Your Opponent: ‘Weird moments’ pile up for Dan Mullen ahead of UGA showdown

It’s been quite a stretch for Florida coach Dan Mullen. He has recently come under fire for a number of opinionated remarks. However, his most controversial moment has arguably been his perceived role in what became a brawl between his Gators players and Missouri last Saturday.

Mullen has widely been viewed as the instigator of the skirmish.

Brad Nessler, who’ll call Saturday’s game between Georgia and Florida on CBS, joined DawgNation Daily this week and discussed some of the — as Nessler put it — “weird moments” for Mullen as of late.

Obviously, UGA fans enjoy seeing Mullen become the focal point of criticism, but as Nessler points out, there’s been some reason to praise Mullen this season too.

Mullen is frequently heralded for his offensive expertise, and the Gators have shown plenty of firepower thus far this season — averaging 42 points per game (second best in the SEC).

That potent Florida offense presents a challenge to UGA on multiple fronts. The Bulldogs must attempt to slow it down, but the struggling UGA offense must also do what it can to match the explosive plays Florida is capable of producing.

It sets up for a game Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville that should have plenty of drama. And in Mullen’s case, it includes a coach who has had no problem courting drama all season long.

