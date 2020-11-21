Georgia football fans are invited to know your opponent each week with DawgNation and get a preview of UGA’s keys to victory each week with Know Your Opponent — presented by The Piedmont Bank. Host Brandon Adams examines the key storylines involving Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to navigate an unprecedented schedule in pursuit of an SEC championship and a berth into the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of Know Your Opponent focuses on what the SEC Network’s Dave Neal said about UGA quarterback JT Daniels and the possibility he’ll make his debut as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Saturday.

Know Your Opponent: SEC Network broadcaster on JT Daniels, ‘I want to see him play’

There’s been a growing buzz over the last two weeks that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels would finally make his debut in a Bulldogs uniform. However, this week Dave Neal, who’ll call the game for the SEC Network, said it’s not just UGA fans who are hoping for a glimpse of Daniels.

Neal joined DawgNation Daily this week to say that all college football fans should be curious to see how Daniels — a former five-star recruit and freshman starter at USC — can fare in the SEC and whether he provides a potential solution to the Bulldogs’ much-discussed quarterback issues.

Yet Neal also offered a word of caution based on his pregame preparations.

UGA fans are aware that the Bulldogs are nearly a four touchdown favorite on Saturday, and that Mississippi State has won just twice all season. However, Neal says MSU’s defense isn’t the reason why.

It’s indeed true that MSU is third in the SEC in yards per play allowed (5.21) and second in the league in passing yards surrendered (232.7 per game).

That means if Daniels does start on Saturday, he could have his work cut out for him.

For more on what Neal said about Daniels and the matchup between UGA and Mississippi State, check out the latest edition of Know Your Opponent, linked above.